Think that youth sports are just a bunch of kids running around and having a raucously good time? Think again! Youth sports are more than just fun and games: they are transformative experiences that can profoundly shape the lives of youngsters. Whether participating on teams or as individuals, organized sports provide immediate and long-term health, emotional, and social benefits that last a lifetime. Sports get kids up and moving, which benefits their cardiovascular health, burns calories, raises metabolism, and improves strength and mobility. Plus, physically active teens tend to have more quality sleep, which is essential during the teenage years. Beyond the physical benefits, research shows that engaging in sports reduces stress and anxiety while promoting a sense of well-being.

Contributing to team success and the opportunity to master new skills enhances children’s sense of self-worth and competence, fostering a positive self-image. By experiencing both the triumphs and challenges of sports, kids develop coping strategies and learn the importance of resilience and perseverance. Participating in sports also helps to develop important life skills such as goal-setting, time management, and leadership. By bringing kids with similar interests together and encouraging interaction, kids learn about teamwork, healthy competition, good sportsmanship, and empathy. These valuable social skills extend beyond the playing field and into other areas of life.

Oh, and that concept of the dumb jock? Well, that is just a myth! In fact, regular physical activity has been associated with improved memory, attention, and problem-solving skills. Through the strategic decision-making required during games and the need to adapt to changing situations during the course of play, young athletes sharpen their cognitive abilities, leading to better academic performance and overall cognitive function.

Find out more about this fall’s MRV youth sports:

In the fall, Mad River Valley Soccer Association (MRVSA) provides a youth soccer experience for Mad River Valley students in Pre-K through sixth grade. Teams are based on grade level and participate in intra- and inter-league play on a regularly scheduled seasonal basis. The program focuses on skills development in a low-pressure environment. Matches are instructional and promote equal playing time for all participants. The first games are held the weekend after Labor Day and final games are held the last weekend in October or the first weekend in November. Program fee includes a Mad River Valley Soccer jersey. Please register as early as possible to allow preparation for the season. MRVSA registration is open through early September. Link to register: www.madrivervalleysoccer.org. With questions contact the MRVSA registrar, JB Weir, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Scholarships are available for those in need -- This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Rippers, the Mad River Riders Mountain Bike program for kids is held on Tuesday evenings and will continue through the end of August and possibly into early September, for more information https://www.madriverriders.org/youth-cycling-programs.html

Baseball registration closes August 23. Divisions offered for fall are Farm, Minors and Majors. With questions email Jamie Winters This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , link for registration TeamSnap :: Fall Ball 2024 ::

Youth basketball registration will open up on September 19 and the link is https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/446609/signups/newQuestions can go to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . This league is for grades 1-6 for both boys and girls. The first- and second-grader program is one day a week. Grades 3-6 have two practices per week and a Saturday game.

Youth lacrosse this fall will be on a pick-up basis at Mad River Park on Wednesday evenings. Go to MRVRD.org for more information.

Registration for the Bill Koch League, the youth cross-country skiing program, happens later this fall. With questions contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

This month’s volunteer opportunity: Consider coaching or helping to manage a sports team and help build a foundation that will positively impact each child throughout their lives.