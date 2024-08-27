The 23rd edition of the Green Mountain Stage Race (GMSR) will return to the Mad River Valley for Labor Day weekend. This four-day road bicycle stage race attracts 650-750 top professional and amateur cyclists to the area to compete. Last year the GMSR was the largest stage race in North America with over 730 racers competing. For many racers the GMSR is the focus and highlight of their racing season.

Registration for the 2024 GMSR opened in June and according to race director Gary Kessler early registration numbers are the strongest they have been in at least the last five years. “It is gratifying to see so many racers registering early for this year’s GMSR” Kessler said. We already have racers from across the U.S. and Canada and as far away as France and Belize signed up.”

“The GMSR will also play host to one of the strongest junior fields in North America again this year. As in the past junior racers who compete at the GMSR often go onto compete at the highest level of the sport and join World Tour Teams. Several prior GMSR junior racers competed at this year’s Tour de France capturing eighth and ninth place overall. In addition, one of our junior alums has had a major breakout season winning two major races and coming in second in the final Tour de France tune-up race. So, come out and cheer these kids who are future starters in what is often one of the fastest and exciting categories in the event,,” Kessler said.

The race starts on Friday, August 30, with the Stage 1 Time Trial. This stage starts on Flat Iron Road in Warren Village and will travel up the East Warren Road to the junction of the Common Road in Waitsfield. Racers will start at 30-second intervals and race against the clock hoping to post the fastest time.

The Stage 2 Circuit Race set for August 31 is being contested on a course that will start in Randolph and race on Route 12A and Route 12. Each lap is 37 miles and racers will compete over one, two or three laps. The Mad River Road Race will take place on Sunday, September 1. This course includes two “hors category” (above category) climbs including up the Middlebury Gap with the finish at the summit of the App Gap. Most racers will race over a 65-mile course, but the Pro/1/2 field will have the pleasure of racing some additional climbing miles. The Burlington Criterium will take place on Monday, September 2, on the 1-kilometer course in downtown Burlington.

“The criterium course is one the most exciting and challenging in the U.S. and makes for fantastic spectator-friendly viewing while you enjoy a meal on Church Street,” Kessler said.

“We are still looking for a site for Friday’s awards ceremony. If you have a business and would like to host these awards which will start at 4 p.m. and will bring over 100 people to your business, please reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . It will take approximately 30 minutes to complete the presentations,” he added.

The GMSR is still in need of volunteers for this year’s event. Help is needed in many areas. There will be three King/Queen of the Mountain sprints on Sunday and organizers need help judging these as well as at the finish at the top of the App Gap.