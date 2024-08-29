There was a great turnout at Crossett Brook Middle School last week on August 22 for the final Fun Run of the summer. Jackson Migonis of Waterbury defended his winning streak to win his fifth Kids’ Race in a row. Christopher Cummiskey of Warren placed first in the 5K with a time of 25:11 followed by Vince Wing of Waterbury Center at 25:13, Indy Metcalf of Duxbury at 25:23, Atticus Ellis of Fayston at 26:26, Alison Migonis of Waterbury at 25:26, Patrick Migonis of Waterbury at 25:27, Jan Martin of Spain at 25:36, Silas Gulley of Waitsfield at 25:50, Nicky Severence of Warren at 25:57, Mason Jones at 26:15, Heidi Haraldsen of Waterbury Center at 28:40, Celia Wing of Waterbury Center at 28:42, Karissa McDonough of Waterbury Center at 28:42, Andrew Reid of Middlesex at 29:15, Pippa Diller of Waterbury at 29:39, Andy Metcalf of Duxbury at 29:46, Julia Cisz of Duxbury at 29:54, Jake Pitman of Waterbury at 30:00, Trey Isham of Duxbury at 30:31, Eireann McDonough of Waterbury Center at 32:31, Eric Whitten of Waterbury at 33:45, Heidi Higgins Cutler of Moretown at 33:25, Liv Kielich of Waitsfield at 34:24, Victoria Grace of Waterbury at 34:25, Sarah Clarkso of Waterbury Center at 34:51, Alex Isham of Duxbury at 35:52, Colin Smith of Duxbury at 36:29, Tim Smith of Duxbury at 37:41, Will Clark of Waterbury at 41:46, and Sarah Wing of Waterbury Center at 42:41.

"Thank you to Crossett Brook Middle School co-principals Duane Pearson and Jen Durren for hosting our Fun Runs this summer. Thank you to the Waterbury Roundabout and The Valley Reporter for posting our weekly results and helping to get the word out about changes and cancellations. Thank you to all the runners and families that came out this year for our summer runs. We look forward to seeing you next summer when we move back to the Harwood Union trails,” assistant coach Tom Cahalan said.