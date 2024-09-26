Harwood Union High School boys’ soccer team continues its undefeated season with three wins in the past week over Peoples Academy, Lyndon Institute and Thetford Academy with a combined goal total of 24-1. On Wednesday, September 18, Harwood defeated Peoples Academy 4-0, then on Saturday, September 21, Harwood traveled to Lyndon Institute and crushed Lyndon 17-1 before returning home on Tuesday, September 24, to take down Thetford Academy 3-0. Harwood looks to continue their winning streak on Friday, September 27, at home when they take on Lake region at 4:30 p.m. on the lower field at Harwood Union High School.