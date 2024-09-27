Harwood field hockey hosted Missisquoi on Tuesday, September 17, The Highlanders maintained possession for most of the game, but it was the lone goal that the Thunderbirds would score in the first quarter that would be the winner over Harwood.

"We dominated the game, we had great passing, great cross circle ball opportunities, solid communication, and breakouts -- the thing that really was lacking was being able to sink one into the net," said coach Katie Martin. We had so many opportunities, we were so close so many times; we just couldn't capitalize on those great post balls. All season long, we are right there with any team we play against; it's just closing the deal and scoring. I'm hoping that it will just start to click here at the halfway point this season and our front line gets the job done."

In net, sophomore Camille Edgecomb had five saves, and went up against three penalty corners. The Thunderbird's goalie made six saves and went against 13 penalty corners, Martin reported.

"Harwood had two goals called back, but we had so many opportunities to make up for those and more. The clover for the game for Harwood was Alexia Cantallops. "She hustled the entire game, made great cuts to gain an advantageous ball or to get back and help, and her passing with her forward wings Jane Schaeffer and Maisy Gendemenico were a perfect three-man weave down the field. It was really great to see the progress the team makes throughout the season and she shows that by example every game,” Martin added.