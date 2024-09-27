Harwood Union’s varsity and JV teams recently competed in the Manchester Invitation on September 21 and the Rice Memorial on September 24. Coach Matt Migonis reports:

Advertisement

At the Manchester Invitational I Manchester, New Hampshire Harwood girls’ varsity finished seventh out of 22 teams with a score of 227 points. That included the following results for the girls:

7th place Celia Wing (20:55.1)

15th place Heidi Haraldsen (21:26)

71st place Julia Cisz (23:27.4)

82nd place Pippa Diller (23:49.2)

159th place Eireann McDonough (26:18)

192nd place Alex Isham (27:43.5)

"The course was a bit long today due to some work they were doing on the trails, so the times were roughly 30-35 seconds slower than what they would normally be for this race. Regardless, I think the girls ran very well today. Celia just snuck into the top 25 last year and this year she was up to seventh. Heidi also got a big medal for finishing in the top 25 with her 15th-place finish which was up from 30th place last year. Julia was nearly 1:20 faster than last year and Pippa was just off last year's time. There were a lot of good teams in this race so for the girls to come in seventh; it is a great showing,” Migonis said.

Harwood boys finished 20th out of 41 team with a score of 613 points, with the following results:

50th place Chris Cummisky (18:28)

94th place Vince Wing (19:16.2)

139th place Brody Hackett (20:06.2)

181th place Chapin Rivers (20:51.7)

195th place Nicky Service (21:05)

213th place Mason Jones (21:27)

220th place Wyatt Ross (21:45)

"This was a tough race for the boys. For the third time in four races, the skies opened-up and started pouring rain for the entire boys’ race. Still, the team had a very similar race result to the performance they had the previous year here. The highlight of the day for the boys was Mason Jones, who was running at about 75% health due to illness, running exactly 4 minutes faster than he did last year. That's a hugely impressive jump in one year and on a long course,” Migonis reported.

In the boys’ JV "B” Race, Harwood only had four finishers, not enough for a team score. Individual results included:

196th place Mateo Metcalf (22:09.6)

270th place Trevor Deschamps (24:10.9)

274th place Colin Smith (24:15.2)

325th place Jan Martin (26:53.7)

Harwood’s second meet at Rice Memorial High School resulted in the boys placing third out of eight teams and girls placing second out of eight teams.

In the boys’ race, here are the individual results:

11th place Vince Wing (18:17)

28th place Indy Metcalf (19:32)

29th place Brody Hackett (19:36)

31st place Chapin Rivers (19:47)

33rd place Atticus Ellis (19:53)

41st place Nicky Service (20:19)

52nd place Silas Gulley (21:11)

88th place Trevor Deschamps (23:46)

106th place Eric Whitten (25:16)

107th place Colin Smith (25:36)

118th place Will Clark (32:00)

"The boys were missing a few runners today for various reasons, but the rest of the group stepped-up with some solid performances. This was our smallest time spread from the scoring 1-5 runners that we've had all season. Just 1:36 between the first scorer and the fifth scorer. That's a great result,” Migonis said.

In the girls race individual runners placed as follows:

3rd place Celia Wing (20:22)

7th place Heidi Haraldsen (20:38)

17th place Julia Cisz (22:33)

20th place Pippa Diller (22:47)

32nd place Eireann McDonough (24:42)

43rd place Alex Isham (25:34)

69th place Indigo Leese (28:50)

"Huge personal record performances from Eireann McDonough and Alex Isham today. This is the second time Eireann broke her personal best time this season and Alex shaved over 2 minutes off her best time set earlier in the year,” Migonis noted.