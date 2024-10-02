Harwood Union boys’ varsity cross-country tean took fifth place and Harwood girls’ varsity cross-country took sixth place at the September 28 U-32 invitational.

Advertisement

Harwood boys’ varsity finished fifth out of 16 complete teams with 168 points.

Here are individual scores:

14th Christopher Cummisky 17:42

26th Vincent Wing 18:26

47th Brody Hackett 18:33

53rd Indy Metcalf 19:49

55th Atticus Ellis 19:57

65th Nicky Service 20:35

86th Mateo Metcalf 22:28

In the boys’ junior varsity race, here are individual results:

43rd Trevor Deschamps 22:39

69th Jan Martin 28:16

74 William Clark 31:48

Harwood girls’ varsity finished sixth out of 11 complete teams with 165 points. Individual results are as follows:

8th Heidi Haraldsen 20:50

35th Julia Cisz 23:15

41st Pippa Diller 23:32

62nd Eireann McDonough 25:29

87th Harmony Devoe 27:58

92nd Alex Isham 29:00

"There were some solid performances today from many of the HU runners despite it being a tough course and what turned out to be a very warm fall day. Several of our other athletes had the weekend off for some needed rest before our big trip to Belfast, ME, next weekend, so we weren't at full capacity. Still, we saw this as a great opportunity to look at the course we will be running on again in a few weeks when we race at the NVAC meet,” coach Matt Migonis said.