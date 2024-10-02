Harwood Highlanders field hockey hosted Stowe High School on Friday, September 28, the first game of homecoming weekend. After a start-of-season game resulting in a 3-1 loss to the Raiders, Harwood was able to stand strong and hold Stowe to an overtime 1-1 tie.

Stowe was on the board first, scoring in the third quarter with an unassisted goal by Lucy Stabach. Harwood rallied in the fourth quarter when junior Ada Mongeon sent a cross ball through the Raiders defensive circle that got notched in by sophomore Jane Schaeffer. In a tie game, the teams went into overtime, both able to hold each other off for the extended 10 minutes.

"I am so proud of our team for the way they played in this game today. To me, this was our biggest game of the season, it was our pink game for cancer research, first game of homecoming, and it was a big game going against one of the top teams in the league who had a strong win against us last time we saw them. We had some great opportunities and ball movement by our whole team. We had three really stand-out players tonight who earned the game clovers -- seniors Ava Reagan and Maggie Belknap, and junior Ada Mongeon. They were total power houses with their ball carrying, placement, and overall unwavering tenacity. Our defense, AJ Brooks and Zoey Gallagher, as well as Lily Adair were extremely monumental with their block tackles tonight. It's truly amazing to see how far the team has come individually, and together,” said coach Katie Martin.

Proceeds from sales of the pink game were donated to the Lamoille County Cancer Network.