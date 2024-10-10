At the Maine Festival of Champions race held in Belfast, Maine, on Saturday, October 5, Harwood Union cross-country teams did well. The boys placed 23 out of 74 teams and the girls placed 16 out of 61 teams.

HU boys finished in 23rd place with 748 points out of 74 teams. There were 891 runners spread out in four boys’ races. After the last race, they compiled all the finishes into one results list.

Harwood finishers:

50 Christopher Cummiskey (17:11.14)

101 Vince Wing (17:50.47)

171 Brody Hackett (18:25.87)

213 Atticus Ellis (18:49.18)

291 Chapin Rivers (19:30.4)

296 Nicky Service (19:33.3)

363 Silas Gulley (20:09.37)

368 Wyatt Ross (20:10.75)

412 Mateo Metcalf (20:33.49)

553 Mason Jones (21:39.2)

670 Trevor Deschamps (22:58.79)

718 Jan Martin (23:49.98)

739 Colin Smith (24:10.62)

782 Eric Whitten (25:01.02)

837 William Clark (27:29.33)

The HU girls finished 16th with 577 points out of 61 teams. There were 642 runners spread out over three girls’ races. They compiled all the results into one list.

Harwood finishers:

24 Celia Wing (19:38.34)

56 Heidi Haraldsen (20:46.7)

145 Julia Cisz (22:15.63)

168 Pippa Diller (22:31.78)

270 Eireann McDonough (24:04.05)

317 Alex Isham (24:44.96)

395 Harmony Devoe (25:58.1)

"There were a lot of very strong performances today for the Harwood teams. 13 athletes set new personal best times, while several others set season best marks. One of the best parts of coming to this meet is for our teams to get a chance to run on a very fast course without much incline and decline and with a lot of great competition. Each runner gets to test themselves against other teams that we might not see at any point during the season,” said coach Matt Migonis.