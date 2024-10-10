No. 8 seed Harwood Union traveled to play against No. 2 seed Montpelier on Monday, October 7, in what would result in an upset 1-0 win by the Highlanders late in the regular season.

Harwood scored in the second quarter off a corner play, with a ball sent in by senior Ava Reagan, received and dished by junior Ada Mongeon, sent to sophomore Maisy Gendeminco who scored the winning goal.

Camille Edgcomb in net for Harwood tallied 13 saves, coming up big for Highlanders, especially in the fourth quarter when Montpelier had a strong forward rush into the circle almost scoring with the ball almost on the endline before Harwood's midfielder Maggie Belknap cleared it from the circle.

"We are so proud of how our team played tonight. This was a big game for us, especially coming from the start of the season against this team when they beat us with a shutout, and being one of the strongest teams in the division. The team worked hard tonight from recovering back to help the defense and mark in the circle to working the ball up the field in a 75-yard rush. I'm hoping this will propel us to finish our year strong and make the team see that they can do anything if they work hard together for it," said coach Katie Martin.

Game clovers went to senior standout defenseman Zoey Gallagher, midfield Ava Reagan, and Camille Edgcomb. "Gallagher made so many defensive stick tackles tonight and cleared the ball back to our middies today. She was the strongest I've seen her all year tonight. Reagan was a livewire tonight, she was everywhere and working nonstop to both support and set up her forwards for success, she as always is a strong leader. Edgcomb was fantastic in net tonight, with prenominal kick and blocker saves, really locking down all shots towards her,” Martin noted.