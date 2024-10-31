The Harwood cross-country team finished fourth and fifth at the October 26 meet at the VT State Cross Country Championships held at Thetford Academy. In the boys’ varsity race, Harwood finished in fourth place with 114 points. The team was seeded fifth heading into the race and outperformed its seed! Individual results and times for the boys were:

8th place Christopher Cummisky 17:47

19th place Vince Wing 18:42.4

24th place Indy Metcalf 19:06

27th place Brody Hackett 19:16

39th place Atticus Ellis 19:48

42nd place Chapin Rivers 20:08

51st place Nicky Service 21:04

"This was a very good performance for our boys’ varsity team. Christopher (Christo) not only went 1:47 faster than he did last year at this race, but also qualified for the prestigious New England Championship race on November 9 in Connecticut. The top 25 runners across all three divisions qualify for this race, which includes the runners from the top six teams. Vince Wing was the second freshman in the D2 Championship race and continued his stellar first-year campaign. Indy Metcalf set a season best time on a very tough course while Brody Hackett ran 55 seconds faster than last year at this meet on this same course. Atticus Ellis was a whopping 2:12 faster than his performance last year, Chapin Rivers was 1:33 faster and Nicky Service was an astounding 1:57 faster than last year. I am so incredibly proud of all seven of these boys. They have worked so hard this season and they really deserved this today,” coach Matt Migonis said.

"The girls’ varsity race was just as exciting as the boys’. The girls finished fifth overall with 122 points in the girls’ varsity Division 2 Championship race,” the coach said. Girls’ individual results are:

2nd place Celia Wing 20:51

13th place Heidi Haraldsen 22:02

31st place Julia Cisz 24:25

44th Pippa Diller 25:42

46th Eireann McDonough 25:51

47th Alex Isham 25:52

61 Harmony Devoe 27:01

"Celia Wing ran one of, if not her best race of her career today. She also qualified for the New England Championship with her second-place finish which marked the first time she has qualified for the race as an individual athlete and not on a team. She also ran 1:57 faster than she did at this race on this course last year. Heidi Haraldsen ran over a minute faster than she did last year fighting all the way to the line in her last state championship race. Julia Cisz, who has been dealing with a significant thigh injury, raced for the first time in three weeks and still bested her time from last year by 1:04. Pippa Diller was unfortunately hit with an illness yesterday, but still found the energy to fight and showed her lethal kick in the last 400 meters to lead three HU girls in the next four places. Eireann McDonough beat her time for last year by an amazing 2:26, while Alex Isham finished strong in her first-ever state XC race. Harmony Devoe scraped and clawed her way to the line, having to navigate through three falls during the race and a leg injury that has been bothering her all season. As was the case with the boys, I cannot be happier with the effort today. The seven girls brought everything today and gave it all that they had. I’m so proud of them,” Migonis said.

All the other HU runners competed in the boys' challenge race. There were no team scores given in this race.

60th place Mateo Metcalf 21:11

62nd place Silas Gully 21:14

64th place Wyatt Ross 21:17

126th place Jan Martin 24:12

136th place Trevor Deschamps 25:14

139th place Colin Smith 25:20

143rd place Eric Whitten 26:01

158th place Willian Clark 30:17