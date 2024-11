Harwood boys’ soccer secured back-to-back Vermont State D2 Championships on Friday, November 1, defeating Stratton Mountain School 3-0 at the Burlington High School fields.

Goals from Matt Fiaschetti, Brycen Scharf, and Dylan Rogers and a late game save from keeper Finn Kramer propelled the Highlanders to victory.

The boys received a firetruck escort, replete with sirens and lights, through Waterbury on their way back to school. Harwood has been in the last three D2 finals, winning the last two.

Harwood Boys' Soccer D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer D2 Champions

Repeat Complete!

Harwood Boys' Soccer makes it back-to-back D2 Vermont State Championships Harwood Boys' Soccer back-to-back D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer back-to-back D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer back-to-back D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer back-to-back D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer back-to-back D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer back-to-back D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer back-to-back D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer back-to-back D2 Champions

Harwood Boys' Soccer back-to-back D2 Champions