Several of the Harwood Union varsity cross-country runners put a cap on their season on November 2 at the Vermont Meet Of Champions race held at Essex Tree Farm.

Five girls and five boys raced with one more chance to run a fast time and end on a high note.

On the girls’ side:

8th place Heidi Haraldsen (20:40.7)

30th place Pippa Diller (22:49.4)

45th place Eireann McDonough (24:25.2)

49th place Harmony Devoe (24:46.1)

54th place Alex Isham (25:08)

"This was a great way to end the season for these five ladies. All five ran substantially faster than they did on this course in the first meet of the season. Heidi finished off her awesome senior season recording her third-best time ever while Pippa, Eireann, Harmony and Alex all ran top five personal best times,” coach Matt Migonis said.

Boys:

23rd place Vince Wing 17:50.8

36th place Brody Hackett 18:24.8

46th place Atticus Ellis 19:16.2

75th place Silas Gulley 21:33.6

94th place Trevor Deschamps 24:52.6

"Vince ran great today just missing his PR by 0.3 while Brody did break his PR by a few seconds. The future is bright on the boys’ side with these two leading the way. Atticus capped off his dream senior season with his third fastest time ever and improving by 1:30 over what he ran at the start of the season. Silas ran great as well fighting all the way and Trevor battled through injury to finish off his high school XC career. I'm really happy with the effort of these boys today,” Migonis added.

The HU cross-country season will come to an end next Saturday when Christopher Cummisky and Celia Wing race at the New England Championship meet at Wickham Park, CT.