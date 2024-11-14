Two Harwood Union cross-country runners competed in the 89th annual New England Interscholastic Cross-Country Championship held at Wickham Park in Manchester, Connecticut, on Saturday, November 10, 2024.

Senior Celia Wing finished in 105th place in a time of 20:26 while senior Christopher Cummiskey finished in 209th place in a time of 18:13

"This was definitely one of the most challenging courses Christo and Celia raced on all season. Incredibly dry, windy, hilly, and rocky. Most of the athletes were covered in dirt and had black teeth after they crossed the line. Christo got spiked up and down his inner quad by another runner while Celia had to deal with being boxed in for most of the race never really finding space to get into her rhythm. It was true competitive New England cross-country championship racing. However, I couldn't be happier with their efforts today. Christo was the first HU boy to race at this meet since his brother Carlton did on this same course in 2019. He was motivated to beat his brother's time and place which he did by four seconds and five places. Celia ran her sixth fastest time ever and prior to this season would have been her second-best time, which shows that she was at a different level this season. Even with not running her best race she still ran fast. I'm so incredibly proud of these two individuals. HU cross-country won't be the same without them next season, but they both gave everything to this season which is something I hope is contagious to their teammates going forward,” coach Matt Migonis said.