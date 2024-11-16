While construction of the new Heaven’s Gate quad continues at Lincoln Peak, Sugarbush Resort is preparing for the 2024-2025 season with snowmaking, opening day and the Big Kicker.

Opening day is currently slated for Saturday, November 23, along with the Big Kicker season opening celebration at Mount Ellen. The Big Kicker runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and features live music, a rail jam, bonfires, food, drinks and more. Additionally, community partners will be on hand from 5 to 7 p.m. and pizza and beverages will be available all night.

Sugarbush spokesperson John Bleh said that the resort may opening Friday, November 22, with skiing at Lincoln Peak if the weather is cooperative.

“In line with the last several years, we’re focusing on a similar launch plan for early season terrain. Once we see a solid window for snowmaking temps, which right now looks like it might be November 7, we’ll start by focusing on Gate House terrain including Pushover, Slowpoke, Sugarbear Road, Lower Hot Shot, and First Time,” Bleh wrote in a recent Sugarblog spot.

“Why Gate House terrain? As we’ve said in the past it’s for a couple reasons. First is that we like to get terrain for all skier levels open as soon as possible. This allows us to get some beginner/intermediate terrain open right away. And because that terrain is inherently less steep, it requires less snowmaking to get open. That can be pretty important with temps so variable in November these days and makes it a safer bet for getting open on time,” he pointed out.

“From there, we’ll move to making snow on the Valley House side. This will be including Snowball, Spring Fling, Valley House Traverse, and Heaven’s Gate Traverse. Coinciding with that we’ll also begin snowmaking at Mount Ellen. Focus will be up high based on temperatures including Rim Run, Elbow, and FIS (taking advantage of our new pumps at midstation), before moving down the mountain. Snowmaking on Inverness will also be a priority early season, especially with a new drive and controls in that lift ready to roll for the season,” Bleh added.

Heaven’s Gate

The next pod of snowmaking terrain will be upper mountain around Heaven’s Gate. Progress continues on the new Heaven’s Gate Quad. Bleh said Doppelmayr has been hard at work getting the new quad installed. All the towers are in, the concrete is done, the haul rope is up, snowmaking pipe has been installed, and all remaining parts have been delivered.

Contractors will be splicing the rope November 7, hanging chairs, installing lift shacks, and moving the summit patrol shack back into place. The Acceptance Test (when Doppelmayr hands over control of the lift) takes place the week of November 18.

“The safest guess for opening Heaven’s Gate terrain is early December. Though, there’s certainly a possibility that it ends up being a little bit earlier or a little bit later. That’s actually pretty normal in a historic context. Looking at the past five years, Heaven’s Gate opened on December 5, December 9, November 24, December 11, and November 28. Our projections put us right within that range. Remember, even once the lift is ready, we need to make snow on that terrain to have it skiable,” Bleh said.