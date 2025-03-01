Halfway through their 11th game of the season, Harwood Union girls’ hockey looked like they were going to lose yet again. The Highlanders were down 2-0 against Rutland. They’d lost every match so far this season, and seemed destined to extend their losing streak which had stretched almost three years.

Advertisement

But then, sophomore forward Alex Isham scored two goals and senior Shea Wheeler scored a third. On January 29, they secured a 3-2 win in front of a hometown crowd – their first since March 2022.

“I went into the game against Rutland simply not willing to lose this game,” Isham said. “I just kept shooting and shooting and shooting, and eventually a couple shots went in.”

In the locker room, they played the team’s anthem, “Gucci Flip Flops” by Bhad Barbie. It’s a symbol of how “good vibes” helped them turn things around.

“After that win, I was just so excited to walk into school the next day and be proud of our team,” said senior captain Lindsey Boyden. “Nobody realizes how hard we work and the effort we put in on the ice, and it finally paid off.”

These good vibes have carried on since that game. Harwood is 4-3 since then, including a dominating 8-2 win in their game Wednesday, February 19, on the road over the Brattleboro Bears.

Advertisement

It had been a tough few years for Harwood. But the team, led by first-year head coach Eric Boyden, didn’t waver. Boyden kept practices light and lively, emphasizing playing with pace, hard work, and good vibes – like their adopted theme song about fancy beach footwear.

“Coach Boyden has really emphasized working hard and competing in practice,” said Maggie Belknap, senior captain. “It’s a blast to have fun and compete with each other.”

Slowly but surely, the losses continued but grew closer and closer to wins. The team dropped a close game on the road to Brattleboro and managed to keep it close against Middlebury Union, losing 6-4 to one of the top teams in the league.

Several players have provided leadership to the team by cheering on teammates and organizing rides to practice: for example, rock solid junior defender Zoe Duffy, as well as calm and collected Belknap.

They’ve kept spirits high by dancing during timeouts in practice and singing songs.

Advertisement

Another tradition that has fostered good vibes is giving away a “game puck” to a player in the locker room who had a particularly strong performance.

“Whoever had the game puck last game, signs their initials and gives the puck to a new player,” said goalie Camille Edgcomb. “The tradition really shows that everyone helps each other to be their best and believe in each other.”

Another key change for Harwood this year has been in net, where they went to a surprising place to find a goaltender: the field hockey pitch. Despite the transition from grass to ice, Edgcomb has found success and has been a steady presence in net, Boyden said.

Boyden is confident in his team and its future, as they have a chorus of young players who have also emerged throughout the roster. Boyden said Bridan Merrill demonstrates an outstanding hockey sense as a freshman, and Isham leads the team in points as a sophomore.

As of Friday, February 21, Harwood’s season record stands at 4-13 with two regular season games left to play.