A third Harwood Union athlete has achieved a high school sports feat this winter. This time it’s Waterbury Center sophomore Josh Dietz who made his 100-career point during a February 22 home game during which Harwood defeated Saint Johnsbury, 6 to 2.

“Josh Dietz reached the 100-career point mark joining teammates Eli Herrington and Milo Lavit who both accomplished the feat earlier in the season. It should be noted that hitting the 100-point number is something that is usually done by seniors and juniors, but Josh tallied his 100th point in only his sophomore season,” team coach Matt Migonis reported.

In addition to this achievement, Dietz set the HU freshman assists (32) and total points (47) record last year (2023-2024 season) He also added 15 goals that first season.

Migonis noted that Dietz:

He was a second team Division 2 all-star as a freshman

This year as a sophomore, he leads the team in goals with 27 and total points with 53. He also has 26 assists.

He plays on the powerplay and penalty kill.

The February 22 game during which he made his 100th point was the team’s senior game. During that game, at the Ice Center in Waterbury, Harwood’s Griffin Nelson had three goals and one assist. Jack Sherman scored two goals. Owen Farr scored one goal, Dietz had two assists, Cooper Browe had two assists, Herrington had two assists, Sam Pashby had an assist, Sid Ritzinger had an assist and Owen Cheney had 33 saves.

"This was a very special night and game for our three seniors Jackson Palermo, Sid Ritzinger and Owen Cheney. Owen started his first home game of the season in goal and got the first senior night win in the last three years for Harwood. Sid registered a point and continued his return to form after a bad ankle sprain last month and Jackson got his first-ever start when he lined-up at left wing for the opening faceoff. All three of them played fantastic and it really was a great night for them and our team,” Migonis reported.

“Sophomore teammate Griffin Nelson also had a great night recording his first hat trick of the season to go along with one assist. He is also closing in on the 100-point mark,” the coach added.

“Everyone contributed and were motivated by the seniors winning on their night. I couldn't be prouder of the effort and performance the team put out there,” he said.

Harwood now sits at the top of the Division 2 standings with a record of 17-2. The last regular season game is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Burlington as The Valley Reporter goes to press.