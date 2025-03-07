Harwood boys’ hockey defeated Brattleboro 7 to 0 in the Division 2 semifinal playoffs on March 6. The team heads to the finals at Gutterson Field House UVM in Burlington on Sunday, March 9, at 1 p.m. Harwood’s opponent for Sunday will emerge from a March 7 game between Hartford and U-32.

"This is our first trip to the finals since the 2020-2021 season. I couldn't be happier about Thursday’s game. We were a little off on Tuesday, but got back to our normal game tonight. Our passing, shooting, and all-round team play was much improved. I think it was our best first period of the season. Hopefully we can keep it going in the finals on Sunday,” coach Matt Migonis said.

Migonis said that during the game sophomore Griffin Nelson hit 100 career points and sophomore Andrew Achilles recorded his second ever shutout and first playoff shutout.

During that game Eli Herrington scored two goals and had one assist. Griffin Nelson had one goal and three assists, Josh Dietz had one goal and one assist. Milo Lavit had one goal and one assist. Cooper Brown had one goal and one assist. Owen Farr had one goal and Andrew Achilles had 17 saves.