This year Harwood’s varsity basketball team advanced to the finals, losing 68-57 in a hard-fought game against Montpelier on March 8. It was the first time the Harwood hoopsters made it to the finals in 37 years. To recognize this accomplishment, The Valley Reporter reached out to head coach Jay Bellows for some details about the team members and the coaching staff. Here is what he reported.

Senior captain Braden Martens: Braden, a two-year captain, was a defensive force for the Highlanders again this season. Between Braden and one of his co-captains, Teighen, they consistently covered the opposing team’s best players. A tall and lanky guard, Braden caused problems for opposing defenders by putting great pressure on the ball and disrupting by getting in passing lanes for steals. He was also one of the teams three-point shooters, as witnessed in the finals with two 3-pointers when they were badly needed. Braden has been playing with the coaches since elementary school, through the AAU and mini programs as well.

Senior captain Tucker Buffum: Tucker, known as an offensive stand out, lifted his defensive game this season significantly matching his offensive know how. Tucker was consistently one of the highest minute-getters during the year, and an essential piece to always have on the floor at all times. Whether it was hitting incredibly important foul shots down the stretch, making good decisions in transition, or having a big dunk on a breakaway, Tucker made his presence known. Finishing his career with a strong 20-point performance in the finals, Tucker put a nice explanation mark on his HU career. Tucker has been in the program since his elementary school days, playing through the AAU and mini metro programs as well.

Senior captain Teighen Fils-Aime: There is no mistaking Teighen when he is on the floor, he brings exceptional energy, focus and athleticism. Coach Bellows calls him the “coach on the floor,” as his intensity is always on full display during every game and his understanding of plays and sets is incredibly high. Teighen, another of the highfliers for Harwood, had a knack for dunking at times when HU could really use some energy as well. A defensive standout, he always pulled a tough defensive assignment and took great pride in shutting them down. Teighen took two years off of basketball, coming back to the team as a junior, as he was a two-year starting goalie for the boys’ hockey team. Teighen has been playing basketball since he was in elementary school, joining the others on the AAU and mini metro teams.

Junior Steele Nelson:

Steele had what one might call an “emergence” season. But those that have been coaching him know that he really burst on the scene last year. Steele started his first game on varsity last year and has not looked back since. Another of HU’s highfliers, he could be seen dunking on a regular basis all year, with his most thunderous one in a home playoff game where he exploded out of nowhere for a huge put-back dunk. Steele has a very powerful vertical leap and puts it to best use while dominating the boards and finishing strong as he attacks the basket. Only a junior, he is teed up to have a monstrous senior year. Steele has been involved with the basketball program since elementary school as well, playing on the AAU programs and the mini metro programs.

Senior Luke Hamel: Luke is an absolute monster on the glass, notching up double digits boards for the season and coming up huge on the defensive end of the floor with big blocks and stops. Luke emerged as a solid player last year, as a junior, but really imposed his dominance this year. Luke quickly became a point of focus for opposing defenses, especially on the glass where it was common for him to have as many rebounds as he did minutes on the floor. An incredibly coachable young man, he would often make several adjustments a game as people often switched up on him quarter after quarter. Luke played through the system as well, being with the program since he was in elementary school.

Sophomore Braeden Bellows: The little brother of HU standout Tobey Bellows emerged on the scene this year, and grew both physically and skillfully all season. Emerging as the team’s sixth man at the end of the season, the young sophomore showed he was not afraid of anyone and played tenacious defense all season long. He does all the high IQ things incredibly well, most of which just cannot be taught. He was also the team’s highest percentage three-point shooter, making other teams needing to be aware of where he was at all times, while also showing his emerging prowess while handling the ball, as seen in the finals. As most coaches in the Capital Division know, he is a player to watch out for in the coming two years. Braedon has been in the system since elementary school and part of the AAU and mini metro programs.

Senior Eamon Langlais: Eamon took a two-year hiatis from the basketball program as he focused on soccer, but his skills quickly re-emerged this year as he returned as a senior. Eamon always has a knack for a needed steal, rebound or bucket. A quiet leader, you could see the level of his play energize his teammates on the floor. He is a tenacious athlete with a passion for the ball, whether that wise diving for loose ones or just taking it away from opposing players. His vision on the floor was coming back quickly as he was often finding open teammates for assists. Eamon has been playing basketball since elementary school, and was on several of the AAU and mini metro programs as well.

Junior Caleb Brookens: Caleb, another player that took some time off from the HU basketball team, missing his sophomore year, came back with an absolute vengeance this year. His toughness and tenacity was on display every night, as he muscled and covered players often several times larger than he is. Caleb literally has no fear, as shown as he took charges from large players and was often diving through people for loose balls. He is the epitome of a coach’s dream, a player that will run through a wall for his team and teammates. But Caleb is not just an “effort guy,” he showed his emerging offensive talent all season long and finished in the finals with a big three-pointer and coming in, cold off the bench, to bury two huge foul shots for the team as well. Caleb has been playing in the system since elementary school, and was on both the AAU and mini metro teams as well.

Senior Jackson McKay: Jackson could often be seen working the big men off the block all season long. A very good mid-range shooter, he was often burying elbow jumpers this season for the Highlanders. Jackson worked incredibly hard playing against most of the biggest guys all season, muscling them and keeping them out of the paint and off the boards. Jackson had huge moments this year at times when the team really needed him, whether it was a big bucket, rebound or block, he always seemed to come up with big plays. Jackson has been playing in the program since elementary school, and was part of the AAU and mini metro programs as well.

Junior Alec Sands: Alec had some big moments for the HU team this year, showing incredible upside and potential for what coach Bellows says will be a big senior campaign for the junior. Alec is very athletic and shows really nice hop when attacking the rim on offense or for a rebound. A high energy player in his own right, he was everywhere when on the floor for the Highlanders this year. He is expected to be a big part of the program next year, which is going into 2025/26 with very high expectations. Alec has been playing since elementary school and was a part of the AAU and mini metro programs.

Junior Ryder Colgan: Ryder’s ability comes as no surprise to the HU coaching staff, he is tall and getting taller and is also a very good “unconscious” jumper. Ryder is just coming back from a big knee surgery this year and had to work through much of the season just getting his knee back to a good place. But Ryder shows really nice upside and his ability to rebound and put pressure on the glass will be very important for next year’s Highlanders. Ryder is one of the players the coaching staff is most excited about, as his potential is massive. Ryder has been playing since elementary school and was with both the AAU and mini metro programs as well.

Junior Garrett Brewer: Garrett is a tall lefty, starting to really come into his own. Finding himself behind many of the upper seniors on this year’s depth chart, meant he made a lot of his biggest impacts pushing his teammates every day in practice. He had his moments in games too, coming in and making timely plays and getting the crowd to their feet. Garret will make big strides this offseason and come in next year with lots of expectations for impact on the team. Garrett has been playing since elementary school and was in all the basketball programs throughout.

Senior Hunter Libby Croteau: Hunter was a great addition to the team this year, and found some nice success on the floor as well. Hitting and blocking shots when he got time, he brought good energy and effort to the Highlanders. He also was consistently engaged in all the games and, when on the bench, was lifting his teammates up at all times. Hunter was a great presence and will be missed in the years to come. Hunter has been playing basketball all through the youth programs since elementary school.

Senior Ethan Patterson: Ethan has been a presence in the HU basketball program for years, and is a team favorite. For several years Ethan was a player manager and helped both the coaches and players everyday with their preparation and games. He worked his tail off and improved as a player so much that he became a contributor on the team as a player this year as well. Always one to ask what he can do better, Ethan is a sponge for learning and was a great teammate this year. In his time on the floor, he made his presence known hitting threes and supporting his teammates.

Head coach Jay Bellows: Bellows has been coaching most of these boys since they were in the elementary school’s grade 1 clinics. He built up the Waterbury boy’s AAU and mini metro programs, coached in middle school and is now finishing his sixth season as the boys’ varsity head coach. Having taken over the program in 2019, he has brought the team from a 2 – 18 record to two back-to-back third seeds in the state D2 playoffs and the first state finals appearance in 37 years.

JV coach and assistant varsity coach Pat McHugh: A legacy coach at Harwood, his father Dan was coach and AD during his youth, Pat has played and coached throughout the ranks in the Harwood system as well, Rec, AAU, mini M\metro, middle school and high school. Pat’s energy and enthusiasm is easy to see at every game and he loves being around the boys and the court. He is a huge resource to the program and a wonderful coach that dedicates so much time to both the JV and varsity programs. He cares so much about the Harwood sporting community, something that runs through is DNA as his parents are seen at nearly every HU sporting event.

Assistant coach Max Hill: A legacy in his own right, Max is the grandson of Harwood legend Dwight Fiske, and son of Heidi Hill – both of whom’ s names are littered across banners and Hall Of Fame plaques at the school. Max also works with the state champion boys’ soccer team as well. He’s a wonderful coach and person, and someone the boy’s love being around. Max also travelled to scout upcoming teams as well, using his high basketball IQ to gain valuable information back with him.

Assistant Chris McKay: The father of senior Jackson McKay, Chris is no stranger to the coaching world. Having helped coach his daughter Cierra and the girls’ Harwood teams for years, he’s been a valued addition to the coaching staff at Harwood. Chris was seen doing everything, whether it was stats, directly working with the boys or even picking up blood spots on the floor, he has been a big part of our success.

Assistant Troy Lake: Troy, the uncle of Braedon Bellows and former Harwood stand out Tobey Bellows, joined the staff this year. Troy has substantial coaching and sports experience and while doing all level of stats and analysis for the team, also brought a significant “level up” for the program by bringing designed water bottles and Propel all season for the boys. He has been a great presence.