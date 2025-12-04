Reprinted courtesy of Waterbury Roundabout

Following the state championship games this fall, the Vermont Soccer Coaches Association released its VSCA All-State boys’ and girls’ high school soccer players list.

Five Harwood players made the girls’ Division II list: Senior midfielders Roanha Chalmers and Addy Olney; junior midfielder Stella Mayone; junior defender Adelaide Sullivan; and sophomore goalie Tara Nagle.

Four Harwood boys’ players are on the Division II boys list: Senior forwards Brycen Scharf and Felix Kretz, senior midfielder Cole Shullenberger, and junior midfielder Oliver Reilly.

See the complete lists of All-State honors in all divisions TimesArgus.com.

Capital League boys’ All Stars

In November the coaches in the Capital Division announced the boys’ All-Star list for 2025 and multiple Harwood players landed on the list. Senior Bryen Scharf was named Player of the Year for the league, according to the Times Argus.

Scharf, along with Felix Kretz, Oliver Reilly, and Cole Shullenberger, were named to the First Team list. Included on the Second Team list are junior John Butler and seniors Anthony Caforia and Emanuel Mego Vasquez. Senior Sebastien Binkerd garnered an honorable mention.

Capital League girls’ All Stars

On Friday, November 14, the Capital Division girls’ soccer coaches announced their All-Star team rosters. Harwood landed five players on the First Team: Seniors Roanha Chalmers and Addy Olney, juniors Stella Mayone and Adelaide Sullivan, and sophomore Tara Nagel. Second Team honors go to sophomore Adelaide Chalmers, freshman Gia Gendimenico, and junior Sophia DeSanto; junior Marley McVeigh and sophomore Bridan Merrill received honorable mentions.