Mad River Valley Artists participate in Vermont Open Studio Weekend

The Vermont Crafts Council hosts two open studio weekends each year and the one coming up on Memorial Day weekend offers Valley residents a number of local artists’ studios and galleries to visit. At the Mad River Valley Festival Gallery, 5031 Main Street is the exhibit “Visions in Oil”, featuring 32 paintings by 22 artists using oil paint in various ways.

Luke Iannuzzi’s pottery studio and gallery, 5711 E. Warren Road in Warren offers a full-service pottery studio full of functional and decorative pots. Ellen Kucera owns Sculpture Bird Studios, 1099 Plunkton Road, Warren, where there is a sculpture walk and mixed media work.

At Moosewalk Studios and Gallery, Gary Eckhart and Roarke Sharlow show Eckhart’s watercolor paintings and Sharlow’s fine art photography. The Mad River Fiber Arts and Mill, owned by Susan Snider offers weaving, yarn, and wool all made from local sheep and a fiber mill to tour.

At 364 Harris Hill in Waitsfield, Noel Bailey’s functional high-fire porcelain pots are on display. Members of Blockhouse Studio, 5031 Main Street, Waitsfield will be offering their pottery for sale in the outdoor courtyard, but don’t miss owner Pam Day’s curated gallery in the front of the building featuring member work, Vermont crafted items and a variety of products from all over the world.

Artisans’ Gallery on Bridge Street in Waitsfield will also participate in Open Studio weekend with the gallery open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"And, of course, meeting all the artists in their places of creativity is a real privilege," said Mad River Valley Arts spokesperson Jean Sharry.

Open studio hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29.