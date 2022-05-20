There’s good news for all those beer aficionados out there: Sugarbush Resort’s Brew Grass Festival is back for another year on Saturday, June 4.

A Sugarbush summer mainstay, this year the event will be structured a little differently. In addition to 12 5-ounce pours and a souvenir glass, each attendee will also be given lunch from a variety of options including 802 Burrito, The Lunchbox, and a barbeque station. The format of the event will also become more open. Similar to the Fresh Hops Fest last fall, the courtyard will be open to the public during the event, so friends and family who don’t have a ticket are welcome to hang out or get their own food and drink from one of the open restaurants. Attendees will have their own punch tickets that they can walk around each station with.

Eleven brewers are confirmed for Brew Grass this year, with 10 of them from Vermont and the other from Portland, Maine. They are as follows:

Lawson’s Finest Liquids (Waitsfield, VT); Weird Window Brewing (South Burlington, VT); Fiddlehead Brewing Company (Shelburne, VT); 14th Star Brewing Co. (St. Albans City, VT); Goodwater Brewery (Williston, VT); Black Flannel Brewing Co. (Essex Junction, VT); Outer Limits Brewing (Proctorsville, VT); Lone Pine Brewery Company (Portland, ME); Switchback Brewery Company (Burlington, VT); Prohibition Pig Brewery (Waterbury Village, VT); Eden Specialty Ciders (Newport, VT).

There will also be live music from The Mad Mountain Scramblers across the four hours. For those concerned about driving, the resort is offering lodging discounts.

Tickets are available available at www.sugarbush.com and are limited to the first 450 purchasers.