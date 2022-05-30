Paintings by Shelley Reed and cut paper installations by Randal Thurston form this year's exhibit at The Bundy Modern in Waitsfield.

The exhibit runs June 24 through October 9, with hours by appointment-only anytime, text 802-777-2713. The opening reception is June 24, 5 to 7 p.m.

Market can refer to an abundance of choice. Market can refer to the fruits of nature as commodities. The market is a place where nature is transformed, akin to how people transform their lived experience into art. “To Market” suggests a journey, a seeking for something that will satisfy. What will happen when there isn’t enough, asked gallery owner Wendell Anderson.

"These days, commodities plummet while our rapacious consumption and ever more efficient marketplaces drive to extinction what was once abundant -- a delicious array, but dwindling. We are aware, but cannot stop," he added.

"Like the Old Master paintings they resemble, Shelley Reed’s oil paintings bring us a message that transcends what we immediately recognize to a deeper reflection of who we are and what our actions portend. Her paintings, so beautiful you cannot look away, require a closer look to realize that beauty can hide a less attractive story," gallery co-owner June Anderson said.

The cutouts of Randal Thurston bring imagery that is visually rich and rooted in observation and awareness. His inspiration comes from the natural world, visible through the gallery windows: the unspoiled fields, forests, and streams of Vermont. Thurston’s thoughtful cutouts echo the timelessness of folk tales, where life lessons are found both in the deep woods and in the marketplace: life is never tame, no matter what the setting," she pointed out.

The Bundy Modern is located at 361 Bundy Road, Waitsfield, just 2 miles south of town off Route 100. www.bundymodern.com; text or call for appointment 802-777-2713.