Mad River Valley Arts presents The Mad Mix exhibit which will be held in the Festival Gallery in Waitsfield. The exhibit will run from June 8 until August 19, with a reception on August 12 at 5:30. At the reception there will be a chance to meet many of the local artists and talk to them about their work.

The exhibit features work from photographers, painters, jewelry makers, ceramicists, glass blowers and sculptors. There are pieces from local artists including Gary Eckhart, Julia Purinton, and Irene Pluntky-Goedecke, and many others.

"The Mad River Valley is rich with artists and creative people. Come and see the amazing exhibit. Everything is for sale. There is excitement about the Mad Mix for both the artists and for art lovers," said Mad River Valley Arts board president Jane Macan.