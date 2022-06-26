The Mad River Valley Arts gallery is home to Mad River Valley Arts’ latest show, MADMIX. The mixed medium show is a collection of art from local residents.

“We know our landscape here and beyond, yet these works in MADMIX reflect broad encounters of dwelling, while also revealing what place and habitation might provide upon a closer glance. Birds, cicadas, polar bears, lilies, trees, waterfalls and farms have us move toward a looser description of cowboys, and abstract patterns of urban structure, gems, glass, pink wood, ceramics, metals and stones. MADMIX is a friendly reminder we can’t have human life without the natural world,” explained Mad River Valley Arts executive director Sam Talbot-Kelly.

“While all these works share their colors, textures, surfaces, line, light and form, you will come to know which of these elements combined suits the beauty that meets your eye.

“A fleeting moment in time and space can spin numerous ways of how we relate to the places and surroundings where we live. MADMIX shows a record of how place, animal and the environment impact the interests of the artist,” she added.

Mad River Valley Arts will be hosting a reception in the gallery for MADMIX on July 1, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. Artists will be attending and available to visitors to discuss their work. The show runs through August 19. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Friday,1 to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday by appointment.