The Moth storytelling event will close out Phantom Theater’s summer season on Sunday, August 27. Bobby Stoddard, a multi-time presenter on the nationally broadcast Moth Story Hour, will host the event.

“Moth shows are renowned for the great range of human experience they showcase,” as explained on the The Moth’s official website. “Each show starts with a theme, and the storytellers explore it, often in unexpected ways. Since each story is true and every voice authentic, the shows dance between documentary and theater, creating a unique, intimate, and often enlightening experience for the audience.”

This year’s Phantom Theater edition will explore the theme, “Did that just happen?! . . . or was it a dream?” Perhaps it was that morning in Venice when a childhood best friend suddenly floated by on a gondola. Or maybe it was that summer when working as a camp dishwasher, one fell in love with the archery instructor. Or could it have been the five years when a golfer sweated buckets perfecting his or her golf swing and then never played again?

Attendees are encouraged to prepare a story to tell, or just come to listen and be entertained by friends and neighbors as they share their memorable tales.

Showtime is 7 p.m., and tickets can be bought in advance at https://sevendaystickets.com/organizations/phantom-theater. Phantom’s Moth events are popular and tend to sell out, so it is advised to purchase tickets early.