The Mad River Valley Rotary, this year’s producer of the 75th annual Warren Fourth of July parade has tied up all the loose ends of this much-beloved event celebrating independence, embracing the theme “State of the Nation.” Floats and marchers simply show up at South Main Street, below the Covered Bridge Road by 9 a.m. Enter from South Main Street, south of Lincoln Gap Road.

Advertisement

While delivery trucks can pass under the one low-hanging wire over the street by the judges' gazebo, be sure floats are not too tall to pass or duck underneath.

If giving out candy or other items from a float, have people walking beside the float to toss the items to the crowd. Organizers do not want children rushing into the parade path in hopes of snagging candy from the street. Make those candy tosses long.

Port-o-lets and local food will be available in both Warren Village and at Brooks Field at Warren School. While the village will be a no-alcohol zone, there will be a designated beer garden at Brooks Field sponsored by Toast & Eggs.

KidVentures will again lead the fun for kids of all ages at Brooks Field, following the parade. Live music at Brooks Field will feature Phineas Gage. Following the parade, Jewel House and friends will rock the village’s Main Street with dance music from the porch of The Warren Store,

Offsite parking is free at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak, with buses departing continuously beginning at 8 a.m. from the ski area’s parking lot to Warren Village and back. Buses will run until 4 p.m.

Donations taken at the gates to town benefit the event, with a small percentage going to the nonprofit group working the three gates. Make a donation, receive a Buddy Badge and look for the matching number in the crowd. Once found, take that new buddy and head for the gazebo in the center of town to claim a pair of matching prizes while they last. Prizes totaling nearly $5,000 have been donated by Mad River Valley merchants.

Main Street in Warren Village closes from the Route 100 north entrance to Fuller Hill Road at 8:30 a.m., sharp, as does Brook Road, from School Road to Main Street. There is access to parking along the perimeter of Brooks Field when approaching from East Warren Road. Obey No Parking signs. Walk to the village via the short path behind Warren School.