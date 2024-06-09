The 2024 Mad River Valley Arts Garden Tour will take place on Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring six private home gardens, two regenerative farms, a school garden with rain and pollinator gardens and a sculpture garden. The tour is sponsored by Lareau Farm and Forest, the Pitcher Inn and The Warren Store, Broadleaf Landscape Architecture and Appalachian Landscaping. There will be painters and photographers in the gardens, a willow basket-making demo, and the opportunity to design fresh bouquets provided by Diddle & Zen.

This year’s pre-tour social will be held at a local farm on Friday, July 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event hosts are donating hors d’oeuvres from Kitchen-ette along with festive cocktails. There will be a small silent auction offering high-quality items and proceeds will benefit youth to participate in MRVArts’ summer art camps.

Tickets may be bought online at madrivervalleyarts.org/gardentourandpre-toursocialparty or purchased the day of the event at the gallery at 5031 Main Street in Waitsfield or in front of the Pitcher Inn Day Spa in Warren Village. Tickets are priced at one tour for $30 or two for $50, $55 for the Pre-Tour Social and $80 for the Pre-Tour Social and Garden Tour. People may also call the gallery at 802-496-6682 to place an order.