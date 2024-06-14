Who could have imagined that a small, Mad River Valley watercolor show by eight artists in 2012 would become a major, summer art exhibition? The Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition, celebrating 12 years of bringing outstanding paintings to the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm and Forest, opens to the public on Sunday, June 16, with a free public reception starting at 5 p.m.

Eighty-four paintings were selected from the entries submitted by artists from across the United States and Canada. “The paintings selected are indicative of the diverse styles and techniques being used by watercolor artists,” notes Gary Eckhart, curator of the exhibition. “The 2024 exhibition features work by some of the most well-respected artists painting today.” Richard Sneary, AWS, NWS judged the show and presented 22 deserving artists with monetary and merchandise awards. All the award-winning paintings are on display.

Returning to the Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition by popular request is the display of paintings by the Whiskey Painters of America. This show-within-a-show of miniature watercolors features paintings no larger than 20 square inches. The paintings are sought-after by collectors for their unique character.

The current show is especially colorful and vibrant with very diverse subjects. Gail Curtin, assistant curator, worked on the installation of the show and remarks, “This is a show featuring paintings that can be enjoyed by everyone regardless of their individual tastes.”

The Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition is presented by the Valley Artists Guild. Families with children are encouraged to attend. The public is invited to view the exhibition from June 16 to July 20 at the Red Barn Galleries, Lareau Farm and Forest, Route 100, Waitsfield, VT. Hours are Thursday and Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. with extended hours from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission charge.

Image: ManeMan by Alexis Lavine, Greensboro, NC