Paintings by Suzy Spence and Nikko Sedgwick, and sculpture by Carl D’Alvia make up this year’s Bundy Modern summer exhibit. The exhibit opens June 21 with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. The show runs through October 13 with regular hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. or by appointment -- text 802-777-2713.

Advertisement

"Strength, beauty, vulnerability, hope -- we find ourselves feeling these things when we are in the presence of figurative art,” said Bundy Modern co-owner Wendell Anderson. “Now You See Me” casts its characters in every aspect of the human experience, from the expectation of birth to mourning, he explained.

Suzy Spence delves into the intricacies of athleticism, risk-taking, and the interplay between nature, strength, and fragility. Nikko Sedgwick, a mixed media painter, uses family snapshots to tell a more hidden story. Carl D’Alvia’s bronze sculptures find abstract questions in familiar shapes. “Now You See Me” asks people to discover the space between what is seen and what may be forever hidden from view.

These mature artists use figuration to create a sensory content that connects them to each other and to the viewer within the expansive space of the Bundy Modern Gallery.

Image: Suzy Spence, Monumental Widows XII and XIII, flashe, latex, and acrylic on canvas, 144x120 each.