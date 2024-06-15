The Valley Players will present “Monty Python’s SPAMALOT,” opening June 27 and running weekends through July 14. Shows Thursdays-Saturdays will begin at 7:30 p.m. (no show on Thursday, July 4) and shows on Sundays will begin at 4 p.m. The theater is located at 4254 Main Street (Route 100) in Waitsfield.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, “Monty Python’s SPAMALOT” retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The outrageous, uproarious, and entertaining story will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

The Valley Players cast of 15 is led by Karl Klein (Fayston) as King Arthur, Hilary Delisle (Hinesburg) as the Lady of the Lake, Lonny Edwards (Lincoln) as Sir Galahad, Jon Sanborn (Barre) as Sir Lancelot, and Ashley Hall (Warren) as Patsy, King Arthur’s underappreciated servant and “horse.” Other cast members include Susan Loynd (Fayston) as Sir Bedevere, Aaron Robinson (Barre) as Sir Robin, Jordan Streeter (Moretown) as Sir Bors, Joe Robinson (Warren) as Sir Not Appearing, Clem Turmel (Milton) as the Historian and Prince Herbert, Marie Schmukal (Warren) as the Minstrel, and Holly Biracree (Essex), Sarah DeBouter (Berlin), Cassandra Demarais (Websterville), Madison Yasner (Essex), and Marie Schmukal as the Laker Girls.

The production is directed by Shannon Sanborn (Barre), with music direction by Daniel Bruce (East Montpelier) and Michael Halloran (Barre). Choreography is by Taryn Noelle (Craftsbury) and the Stage Manager is Marci Robinson (Warren). The lighting design is by Irene Halibozek (South Burlington) and the set was designed by Shannon Sanborn.

“Monty Python’s SPAMALOT” is presented at the Valley Players Theater through special arrangement with, and all authorized performance materials are supplied by, Theatrical Rights Worldwide. The book and lyrics are by Eric Idle, with music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle from the original screenplay by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin. The show runs 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission, and contains adult humor and language.

Tickets are available in advance at valleyplayers.com.