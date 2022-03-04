Fayston voters reelected Chuck Martel to the town select board and reelected Patti Lewis as town clerk, treasurer and delinquent tax collector.

Chris Griffin was reelected as second constable and David Koepele and Candice Porter were elected to the cemetery commission. No one ran for Fayston’s open seat on the Harwood Unified Union School District Board. There were 17 write-in votes for the school board seat according to Lewis who explained that because no single write-in candidate received 13 votes (representing 1% of the registered voters), no one won the seat.

Voters passed a $1.44 million budget 200-10 and joined Waitsfield and Warren in increasing its contribution to the Mad River Valley Recreation District by $10,000. That article passed by a vote of 129-83.

Article 16 asked voters to approve $5,000 for the stewardMRV program and that passed 148-54.

Voters approved authorizing cannabis retailers 129-78 and a second vote on authorizing cannabis integrated licensees was approved 135-69.