Green Mountain Transit (GMT) thanked its passengers and staff for their continued patience as the leadership team was awaiting federal guidance on the mask mandate. GMT is officially lifting mask restrictions on-board transit vehicles and inside transit facilities.

“You may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours as this news is more broadly communicated with our staff and passengers. We ask that you remain patient and please respect any driver or passenger that still chooses to wear a face covering,” said Jon Moore, general manager.

“Thank you all for your continued support and for keeping each other, and our community, safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.