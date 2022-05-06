It’s time to start planting gardens and local seed libraries are offering free vegetable and flower seeds. Seed libraries -- small wooden structures filled with seeds free for the taking -- can be found at Moretown Memorial Library, Warren Public Library and Lareau Farm/American Flatbread in Waitsfield. Free seeds are also available at Joslin Memorial Library in Waitsfield.

“The seed libraries were born out of the first Valley seed swap last year -- a collaboration between ShareMRV and the MRV libraries,” Warren library director Marie Schmukal said. “The physical seed libraries were designed and built by Sculpture School students and Eddie Merma.” Merma of the Sculpture School in Waitsfield built the seed libraries with GMVS seventh-grade students in February and March of 2021 as a community design/build project.

“Three were built and reside at the libraries in Moretown and Warren and at the ShareMRV farm stand at Lareau Farm,” Schmukal said. “Joslin doesn't have one of the three physical seed libraries but they do have seeds available and on display. The seeds are all donated/solicited from the public in preparation for the now annual seed swap (which happened on April 10). Any leftover seeds from the swap are added to the seed libraries. We do not ask people to save seeds from what they've grown and return some (some seed libraries do that). The Warren seed library is well-stocked at the moment with beets, kale, cucumbers, tomatoes, and much more.”

In addition to finding free seeds at these locations, gardeners can also join ShareMRV for opening day in the ShareMRV Victory Garden on Saturday, May 14, at 1 p.m. “Join us to reconnect with friends and get the garden ready for growing some delicious veggies for the community,” said Donna Mackie of ShareMRV. Vegetables are distributed for free at the Mad (farm) Stand at Lareau Farm. “Bring a garden tool if you have it and come for some fun!” Questions can be directed to (802) 505.9249 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .