State Senator Andrew Perchlik announced the start of his campaign to be reelected to the Legislature representing the Washington Senate District.

Andrew Perchlik has been a senator for the Washington District citizens for the past four years. For the last two years he has served as vice chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and clerk of the Senate Education Committee.

“I’m eager to continue my work in the Senate to fold economic development into our efforts to increase local renewable energy, outdoor recreational opportunities, electrified transportation, and support for children and families,” Perchlik said.

“My collection of Vermont experiences with low-income homeowners, high-tech energy companies, the state and local governments, as a volunteer firefighter, and as a state senator give me the ideal skills to effectively advocate for the citizens of the district,” he added.

“If reelected, I will work collaboratively with the other senators and the representatives to bring about economic prosperity that will benefit all 21 towns and two cities in the newly-formed district. I will work to build economic support for those of us that struggle to secure the basics of health care, housing, child care, and a livable wage.”

Perchlik said he was excited to meet and work with the citizens of the three towns added to the Washington District: Stowe, Orange, and Braintree.

Among the priorities Perchlik listed for his work in the state Senate:

Making just and equitable transitions away from fossil fuels and building Vermont’s clean energy economy.

Supporting families and children, like paid family leave and increased access to affordable child care.

Strengthening public engagement and civility.

Growing local agricultural and forest economies.

Increasing the amount of affordable housing.

Increasing mental health services and access to health care for all.

Vermonters can learn more about Andrew and interact with him through his website: www.AndrewPerchlik.com, on social media, or via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .