The Vermont Primary Election is coming up August 9. Here’s the voting procedure town-by-town in The Valley. Mail-in ballots may be requested from all towns; they will not be mailed automatically this year.

WAITSFIELD

Early ballots may be requested at the town office up until Monday, August 8, (if requested the day prior they will need to be picked up at the town office). Ballots need to be received by mail or returned to the polling place no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. The polls will be open at Waitsfield Elementary School from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 9.

WARREN

Ballots by mail may be requested up until Monday, August 8. Ballots need to be received by mail or returned no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. The polls will be open at Warren Library from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 9.

MORETOWN

Ballots by mail may be requested up until Monday, August 8. Ballots need to be received by mail or returned no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. The polls will be open at the Moretown town office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 9.

FAYSTON

Ballots by mail may be requested up to Monday, August 8. Ballots need to be received by mail or delivered no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. The polls will be open at the Fayston Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 9.

To request a ballot, see https://faystonvt.com/departments-documents/elections/.

DUXBURY

Early ballots may be requested from the town clerk up until Monday, August 8. The polls will be open at the Duxbury town office drive-thru from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 9.