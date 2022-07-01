Dayna Lisaius, Warren town treasurer and assistant town clerk, said the top comments from respondents to the 2022 MRV Wellbeing Survey were that locals wanted a pharmacy and a dog park in The Valley. The Mad River Valley Planning District undertakes the annual survey.

Lisaius came before the Warren Select Board on June 28 to ask for the town’s permission to consider putting in a dog park in town. She said it would be a tri-town project. She is working with the Mad River Path and rec district to see what it would cost and potentially apply for a grant. Considerations are available parking, making it close to other amenities and recreational opportunities, maintenance/waste and having running water. She said the stewardMRV group could possibly help with cleanup and maintenance during summer months. The group involved has not yet determined the size of the potential dog park.

Lisaius sought the board’s opinion on using land that includes some of the town-owned Eaton parcel for the park. The board suggested that the south side of the Sugarbush snowmaking pond, adjacent to the Kingsbury Bridge on the land the town owns by the snowmaking pond might be a better location, as it has more parking. The board asked that the group of planners look into using that land and come back with a plan.

“We’re at the preliminary stage,” Lisaius said. She said they’d wait to write the grant until they determine where the park would be located, how it would be managed and what is needed for the project. She said she’d come back to the board once the group has a more detailed proposal.

At that meeting Warren fire chief and public safety officer Jeff Campbell asked the board for $10,000 to make safety improvements to three of the fire department’s trucks. The board discussed whether this expense would fall under the truck replacement capital funds, as the project is modifying, not replacing, existing trucks. Board members determined that was an appropriate use of those funds and that they would rename the fund to reflect both replacement and improvements/repairs.

Campbell also mentioned that the town constable radios need to be replaced with dual-band radios to the tune of just under $31,000. He said some of those funds could come from the fire department fund, as they would also be able to use the radios in the future, as well as public safety funds and potentially ARPA funds. He recommended they order the radios soon as it may take some time for them to arrive due to supply chain issues.

Campbell said that the $7,500 in the town’s budget for the fire department’s 75th anniversary celebration is not needed, as the department was able to fundraise enough to cover the cost of the event, in addition to receiving in-kind donations. The August 13 celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Warren Village green and include food, music, and possible appearances by Smokey the bear and Sparky the dog.