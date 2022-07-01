The 73rd Warren Fourth of July Parade takes place next Monday in Warren Village with a theme of Liberty. Parade marshals are Win Smith and Maggie Smith. Here is the timeline for the event.

Timeline:

8 a.m.: Vendors must have arrived in Warren preparing for setup. Brooks Field vendors may set up the night before if they wish.

8 a.m.: First Student school buses begin running from Lincoln Peak (Sugarbush) until 4 p.m. Pickup after the parade is at Covered Bridge Road and Route 100. There are no other satellite parking areas.

8 a.m.: Buddy Badges go on sale for $1 entry fee donation at each gate into town and chance to win a prize by spotting a matching number. All proceeds collected go to support the event. Donations over $1 are welcome! Those who don’t get a badge at the gate, can find parade chief Susan Klein selling badges on Main Street. Dozens of pairs of prizes have been donated by residents and business owners.

8:30 a.m. Main Street, Warren, closed to vehicles at north Main Street entrance to the intersection of South Main Street and Covered Bridge Road, intersection of Brook Road and School Road to Main Street and the intersection of Fuller Hill and Main Street. Only emergency and pre-authorized traffic will be allowed through.

Parking for individuals with disabilities will be at municipal building and at the grist stone/commuter parking area. Handicap parking placard must be clearly displayed. Arrive before 8:30 a.m.

Parking on roads accessing Warren Village will be limited to one side only to allow access for emergency vehicles. Use satellite parking at Sugarbush and utilize free shuttle.

8:30 a.m.-9 a.m.: Floats should arrive by this time, entering the village from South Main Street and Route 100 (not Covered Bridge Road) and line up in the order in which arrive or as assigned by the float patrol. Floats and marchers are asked to stay in the order assigned. Floats and marchers do not need to register. No horses allowed. Incorporate the theme: Liberty.

9:30 a.m.: WDEV broadcasts live on 96.1 FM from the porch of The Pitcher Inn. MRVTV broadcasts live filming on mrvtv.com, YouTube and Channel 44.

10 a.m.: After the cannon blast the parade starts from the south end of Main Street by covered bridge moving north on Main Street, turning right on Brook Road toward Warren School. Floats may park at town garage on School Road. Cars may not park there.

11:15 a.m.: Parade winds down, Bruce Sklar and his Slarkestra warm up on the porch of The Warren Store and the street dance begins.

Noon-ish: Take the Warren Village Path from Brook Road to the elementary school for kids' activities at the school (Brooks Field) led by KidVentures with music by Mad Mountain Scramblers. There will be food and libations.

There is no alcohol allowed in Warren Village, with the rule enforced by security personnel.

Limited street opening as crowds disburse. Warren Village Main Street from intersection of Brook Road south to Flat Iron Road will remain closed until band is done and street is swept.

3 p.m.: Warren Village and Brooks Field activities wind down, streets reopen.

4 p.m.: First Student shuttle bus ends its free shuttle service to Lincoln Peak.

6 p.m.: Activities continue at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak for the evening.

9:15 +/-: Fireworks at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak. Arrive early, leave patiently.

The parade is produced by Mad River Valley Rotary Club, under the volunteer hand of Susan Klein, Fayston. Street cleanup is sponsored and performed by A&J Recycling. Doug Bergstein and Allison Duckworth are parade announcers. Karl Klein is float patrol; Karen Anderson is the head judge handler.

People are asked to leave their dogs at home, police their trash and the trash cans along the route and at Brooks Field.