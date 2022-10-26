It has been a busy year for the Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD) between the VOREC grant, helping with a proposed Valley Dog Park, programming initiatives, the annual grant program and caring for Mad River Park. The first phase of installing a non-potable well at Mad River Park has been completed with approximately 80% of the funds already raised. MRVRD is now seeking the last 20% to purchase an above ground irrigation system for use beginning spring 2023. To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/mad-river-park-irrigation-system.

During the fall MRVRD enters into its grant season. The towns of Fayston, Waitsfield and Warren fund the MRVRD as a way of supporting various recreation activities in The Valley. The deadline for this year’s grant program is November 1 with announcements slated for early December and funds to be spent in 2023. It is a reimbursement program meaning paid invoices get reimbursed by MRVRD once work is done. Nonprofit organizations should submit applications via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . See mrvrd.org for an application.

This year criteria have been slightly broadened to include staff or coach training and certification expenses as well as funding for facility use, services and improvements at businesses that support nonprofit organizations. These requests must be part of a grant application from a nonprofit organization.

The MRVRD board defines recreation based on health and well-being stemming from physical recreation. At this time, applications for arts or cultural programs are not being considered nor are applications for playgrounds or other facilities that are not open to the public. It’s a reimbursement program and each year is different in terms of the number of organizations submitting grants and the amounts requested.

Additionally, the MRVRD is on the verge of signing a $408,019 grant with the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC) that was secured on behalf of six partners for the Mad River Valley Recreation Hub. Due to lack of staffing at the state, the signing of the grant was delayed, but work on the Recreation Hub will be extended until December 31, 2024. Permitting, research, surveys, design refinement, planning and other activities have been occurring since March when the MRVRD was notified of the grant award. A part-time project manager with accounting experience is now being sought and further details are being defined. Check mrvrd.org for updates.