By Kari Dolan, D-Waitsfield

It is an honor to have another opportunity to represent Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield and Warren in the Vermont House of Representatives. I am grateful to have been alongside Rep. Maxine Grad for the past four years, and I thank Maxine for her over two decades of work that benefitted our communities and Vermonters statewide. I now very much look forward to collaborating with our new state representative for our district, Dara Torre, D-Moretown, on issues that are important to our communities.

The state Legislature convened on January 4 for year one of the 2023-2024 Legislative Biennium (the term that refers to the two-year legislative session for passing legislation.) I am thrilled to be assigned to the House Appropriations Committee – the committee that examines, hears testimony on, and approves the state’s budget. This committee meets five days per week and into the evening hours, so I am getting ready for some long days ahead. It is important to note that the Vermont Legislature always passes a balanced budget, even though we do not have a statutory requirement to do so.

I plan to continue participating in a number of issue-based working groups called caucuses. These caucuses help me to focus on issues that are important to our region, including the Rural Economic Development Working Group (which now includes a focus on tourism and our recreation-based economy), the Older Vermonters’ Caucus, Social Justice Caucus, and the Climate Solutions Caucus; my role in the latter caucus is to continue to focus on flood resiliency needs of our communities.

I will pull together information on the Legislature’s activities in future reports. In the meantime, here are some helpful state resources:

Business and Child Care: Supporting business launches and economic development, https://accd.vermont.gov/economic-development/funding-incentives. Agriculture and forestry businesses, https://workinglands.vermont.gov/grant-contract-opportunities/arpa-primary-producer-impact-grant. Child care financial assistance. https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/ccfap.

Housing: Funding and incentives to expand our supply of housing, https://accd.vermont.gov/housing/funding. First Generation Homebuyer Grant, https://www.vhfa.org/homebuyers/First-Generation-Homebuyer-Grant-Program. Emergency rental assistance, https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup/RUERA.

Affordability: Help with Heating to keep warm this winter, https://buttonupvermont.org/. Help putting healthy food on your table, https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT. Support for Internet services, https://publicservice.vermont.gov/affordable-connectivity-program. Help with utility bills, https://publicservice.vermont.gov/help-utility-bills-renters.



Please do not hesitate to reach out to me and let me know what is on your mind: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . You can also watch legislative meetings: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC1w34Iyg1vB_HT6dt_4eMA, and for legislative announcements, visit: https://legislature.vermont.gov/home/noteworthy/announcements/.