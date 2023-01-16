Members of the Duxbury Historical Society (DHS) and its building committee met with Jackson Evans, field service representative of the Preservation Trust of Vermont (PTV). Evans provided the DHS an overview of services that the PTV can offer.

The DHS recently purchased the South Duxbury Church property located directly across from Harwood Union High School. Plans include restoring the property to be used as a museum, meeting place, concert and wedding venue, archives, and a community resource.

Built in 1855 and most recently owned by the United Church of Christ, the church building sat unused for most of the past several decades. The property also includes a second building on approximately 6/10 of an acre.

The Duxbury Historical Society, one of the largest historical societies per capita in the state, will invite community input for the use of the space and will organize a multi-year capital campaign to restore the buildings and to make them handicap accessible.

Ken Spencer, chair of the DHS Trustees, said “We finally have buildings that can store our town’s history, but also provide the surrounding community between Waterbury and the Mad River Valley a unique venue for various uses. We look forward to getting community input and support.”

Membership information can be found at https://duxburyvt.com.