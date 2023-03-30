A recovery operation is underway on Route 100B in Middlesex on March 30 as state police search for a missing 64-year-old Waitsfield woman who is believed to have jumped into the Winooski River, according to Vermont State Police spokesperson Adam Silverman.

In a press release, Silverman reported that police received a call at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and were asked to perform a welfare check on the woman. Her car was located at about 5:30 p.m. near the Vermont Route 100B bridge over the Winooski River near the intersection with U.S. Route 2 in Middlesex. Responding troopers located evidence indicating she was in the river, but search efforts until dark did not result in locating the missing woman.

Crews returned to the scene first thing Thursday morning to resume the search, which is being treated as a recovery operation at this time. VSP units on scene include the Underwater Recovery Team with divers in the water, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. Members of the public should expect to see a large police presence in the area.

The name of the missing woman will be released following notification of relatives. The Vermont State Police will provide updates on this case as the investigation proceeds.