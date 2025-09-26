This fall, experience “Blithe Spirit” like never before, reimagined in dazzling black and white. With styling inspired by 1940s cinema, every element of this production – from costumes to makeup – embraces the world of old Hollywood. It’s a supernatural comedy full of charm, chaos, and vintage style. Producers report that a ghost story never looked so glamorous!

When a séance by Madame Arcati (Sarah Storjohann, Barre) goes sideways, Charles Condomine (Lee Chasen) finds himself haunted by his first wife, Elvira (Sorsha Anderson, Middletown), who has some strong opinions about Charles’ second wife, Ruth (Shannon McDermott, Burlington). Also participating in the séance are Charles’ skeptical friends, Dr. Bradman (Ray Merrill, Montpelier) and his wife, Violet (Sarah McDougal, Warren). Providing them with enthusiastic household service is their maid, Edith (Cassandra Demarais, Websterville).

The production is directed by Shannon Sanborn (Barre) with lighting design by Irene Halabozak (Williston). Sanborn is also the set designer. “Directing “Blithe Spirit” in black and white has been such a fun ride,” said Sanborn. “Every choice from the bold makeup to the clothes and sets has to pop without color. It’s all about mood, texture, and timeless style. I look forward to audiences experiencing the magic!”

For tickets and more information, visit www.valleyplayers.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

PHOTO CAPTIONS - Photos by Valley Players.

1. Ruth (Shannon McDermott) shares a toast with her husband, Charles (Lee Chasen) in the Valley Players production of “Blithe Spirit,” playing October 10-26 in Waitsfield.

2. Madame Arcati (Sarah Storjohann, center) explains her psychic technique to Violet (Sarah McDougal, left) and Ruth (Shannon McDermott, right) in the Valley Players production of “Blithe Spirit,” playing October 10-26 in Waitsfield.

3. Madame Arcati (Sarah Storjohann) falls into a trance on top of Dr. Bradman (Ray Merrill) while Mrs. Bradman (Sarah McDougal) and Charles (Lee Chasen) try to help in the Valley Players production of “Blithe Spirit,” playing October 10-26 in Waitsfield.

4. After participating in a seance, only Charles (Lee Chasen) can see his first wife, Elvira (Sorsha Anderson, right) while his second wife Ruth (Shannon McDermott, left) tries to understand in the Valley Players production of “Blithe Spirit,” playing October 10-26 in Waitsfield.

The Valley Players presents “Blithe Spirit,” by Noël Coward, Fridays-Sundays October 10-26 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main Street (Route 100), Waitsfield, VT. Friday and Saturday night shows are at 7 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.