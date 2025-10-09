Melanie Zima, a Crossett Brook Middle School teacher, and Camille Anderson from Brookside Primary School are the UMV Outstanding Teachers of the Year from the Harwood Unified Union School District.

Advertisement

Annually UVM’s College of Education and Social Services and the Vermont Agency of Education work to honor the accomplishments of licensed Vermont educators whose work is guided by the Vermont Core Teaching Standards. Each participating supervisory union or school district can nominate two teachers who exemplify the ideals of the teaching profession.

MELANIE ZIMA

Zima is a special educator whose energy, positivity, and adaptability make an incredible impact on the lives of her students. She is a leader in the school and demonstrates this through constant collaboration with teachers across the building. Per her nomination she works compassionately with families to ensure every child feels supported and valued.

“Melanie constantly adapts to help each of her students feel a sense of belonging in the school. She has created individualized programs based on Legos, cars, and Minecraft, and has helped her students connect with peers through social groups and with the community through work-based learning,” HUUSD nominators wrote.

Her students learn writing while exercising their bodies, and they learn about their own learning challenges and strategies for working with them. Her classroom is filled with energy and positivity.

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

CAMILLE ANDERSON

Anderson is a third- and fourth-grade teacher whose unwavering commitment to student growth and success is evident in all she does. She continually seeks out new strategies, reflects on their effectiveness, and adapts her practice to meet the diverse needs of learners.

Per her nomination collaboration is at the heart of Anderson’s work. Whether planning with colleagues, partnering with families, or building connections with students, she fosters a culture of shared responsibility and care. In concert with her team, she ensures that every child receives the support, challenge, and encouragement needed to thrive, they wrote.

“Beyond her skill and dedication, Camille brings warmth, creativity, and joy to the classroom. Students know they are valued, and families trust that their children are in capable, compassionate hands,” HUUSD nominators wrote.

Zima and Anderson will be recognized at the 45th annual Outstanding Educator Awards to be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 4 p.m. at the Grand Maple Ballroom in the Dudley H. Davis Center on the campus of the University of Vermont.

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

“The heart of our work is in showing up each day, being present for our students, and making a difference in ways we may not always see right away. Melanie and Camille embody this truth. Their daily commitment reminds us that the strength of our schools lies in the relationships we build and the care we extend to every child. They exemplify the very best of our district and the teaching profession, and we celebrate them as representatives of the many outstanding educators across all HUUSD schools. Congratulations Melanie and Camille,” HUUSD superintedent Dr. Mike Leichliter noted.