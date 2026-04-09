The Mad River Valley will come together in a show of community pride and environmental stewardship during the fourth annual Green Valley Rally, set for Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mad River Valley Welcome Center, at the corner of Routes 100 and 17 in Waitsfield.

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Held in conjunction with Vermont’s annual Green Up Day, the Green Valley Rally serves as the hub for local cleanup efforts across Valley towns. Volunteers can stop by the Welcome Center to pick up Green Up bags, enjoy morning refreshments and receive roadside assignments. The event also offers an opportunity to connect with local conservation and stewardship organizations working to protect the region’s natural resources.

“The Green Valley Rally is a powerful example of what makes the Mad River Valley special,” said Eric Friedman, executive director of the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce. “It brings together volunteers, families and partner organizations with a shared commitment to keeping our landscape clean, healthy and vibrant for future generations.”

Participating organizations include Friends of the Mad River, stewardMRV, the Mad River Bear Initiative, Mad River Riders, the Mad River Path, Valley conservation programs and knotweed eradication efforts, among others.

A key initiative this year is the Green Up Day bottle drive. Volunteers are encouraged to separate refundable cans collected along roadsides using provided clear bags and return them to the Welcome Center. Proceeds from redeemed cans will benefit the Mad River Valley Interfaith Council, which supports neighbors in need.

From noon to 2 p.m., volunteers are invited to a complimentary barbecue celebration, featuring live music by the John Lackard Blues Band. The gathering will also include a stewardMRV volunteer job fair, where attendees can explore opportunities with local stewardship organizations.

Additional Green Up Day activities include free roadside tire recycling at the Earthwise Transfer Station from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., coordinated by the Mad River Resource Management Alliance. Tires collected during cleanup efforts will be accepted at no cost, while personal tire recycling will be available for a nominal fee.

New this year, the event will feature a “Bear Fair” with workshops focused on coexisting with wildlife, as well as “Green STEM,” a student innovation challenge encouraging Vermont students in grades 5–12 to develop creative environmental solutions. Participating teams will receive financial support and mentorship opportunities.

The day concludes with an après–Green Up Day celebration at Afterthoughts, featuring a Kentucky Derby-themed hat contest using repurposed materials, beginning at 4 p.m.

Local coordinators for Green Up Day include representatives from Waitsfield, Fayston, Warren, Moretown and Duxbury. For full town details, visit: https://greenupvermont.org/towndetails/.

“Whether you’re picking up litter, volunteering with a partner organization or simply showing up to support your neighbors, every action counts,” Friedman said. “This is what community looks like.”

For more information, contact local town coordinators or visit Green Up Vermont online.