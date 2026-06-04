With just over a week left, the Mad River Valley Planning District encourages all residents to participate in the 2026 MRV Community Wellbeing Survey. According to organizers, feedback is vital to ensure the results are as representative of The Valley as possible.

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The survey, now in its fourth year, remains a key resource for assessing quality of life in the Mad River Valley and guiding decisions on housing, transportation, recreation, local services, and community planning. It invites residents to consider topics including life satisfaction, mental and physical health, community connection, access to recreation, and financial wellbeing, as well as respond to a few open-ended questions about living in the Valley. As of June 1, 2026, 379 community members have participated.

MRVPD continues to monitor participation to ensure survey results reflect the diversity of experiences across the Valley. While participation remains stronger among women than men, responses this year are slightly more balanced than in previous survey cycles. So far in 2026, 64% of respondents identified as female, 35% as male, and 2% as another gender identity, compared with 66%, 31%, and 3%, respectively, in 2024. For comparison, the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey estimates the Mad River Valley population is approximately 51.5% female and 48.5% male.

Survey organizers emphasize that balanced participation is important because results are used directly in local planning and decision-making.

“We’ve seen encouraging progress in participation this year, but we still need more input from men across the Valley so that the results reflect the full community experience,” said Joshua Schwartz, executive director of the MRVPD. “Results will be shared with Valley select boards, planning commissions, and will be publicly available on the MRV Community Dashboard.”

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and is based in part on the Vermont Happiness Study led by the University of Vermont Center for Rural Studies, the Vermont State Data Center, and Gross National Happiness USA. Responses help build a long-term picture of wellbeing trends in the Mad River Valley.

PARTICIPATION MATTERS

MRVPD notes that the survey is one direct way residents can influence how regional priorities are set. A strong response rate helps ensure that planning decisions reflect the lived experiences of people across all parts of the community—including working adults, families, long-term residents, and newer arrivals.

The survey is available online (https://bit.ly/2026mrvwellbeingsurvey) and in print at local town offices, libraries, and the MRVPD office. Participants may also enter a raffle to win prizes from Sugarbush SHaRC, Deco Bar and Restaurant, or Gather Round Chef Service as a thank-you for taking the survey.