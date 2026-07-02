Businesses in Waitsfield began collecting the town’s new 1% local option tax on Wednesday, marking the start of a new municipal revenue source expected to generate roughly $600,000 annually for infrastructure and capital needs.

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Voters approved the tax at Town Meeting in March through Australian ballot, authorizing the town to levy an additional 1% tax on retail sales, rooms, meals and alcoholic beverages. The measure passed by a vote of 362 to 168.

Town administrator York Haverkamp said the rollout has been relatively smooth and that the town has received little pushback from businesses or residents since the vote.

“Honestly, it’s been good,” Haverkamp said. “We do receive questions, but overall it should be almost seamless.”

STATE TAXES

Waitsfield estimates the tax will raise about $600,000 per year once fully implemented, although revenues during the first year will be lower because collections begin midway through the calendar year and municipal distributions lag behind collection dates.

Under Vermont’s local option tax structure, businesses collect the additional tax through the same process they already use for state taxes.

Haverkamp said merchants generally only need to update their point-of-sale systems to apply the extra 1%, then select the local option tax category and municipality when filing returns with the state.

“It seems very intuitive,” he said.

PAYMENT TIMING

Questions to town staff have mostly centered on timing and transitional situations.

One example involved lodging reservations made before July 1 for stays occurring after the tax took effect. According to guidance the town received from the state, deposits collected before July 1 remain taxable if final payment occurs after implementation, while reservations paid in full before July 1 are not subject to the local option tax.

Retailers have raised similar questions involving deposits and payment timing for orders placed before implementation.

Haverkamp said the tax applies only where state taxes already apply.

“If you pay a tax on something, they add the 1% local option tax,” he said, noting that tax-exempt categories remain exempt.

State guidance indicates exempt categories include groceries, most clothing, medicines, home heating and other purchases already excluded from Vermont sales tax.

FRAMEWORK

At Town Meeting, voters also approved a framework for directing local option tax revenues toward specific municipal purposes. The adopted allocations dedicate 35% to bridges and culverts, 20% to paving, 15% to an all-hazards recovery reserve fund, 15% to the fire department and 15% to road department facilities, including the planned town garage.

Haverkamp said support for the measure reflected broader concerns about infrastructure costs and the need to diversify revenue sources beyond property taxes.

“A lot of people are thinking about housing and wastewater and infrastructure,” he said. “We’re also surrounded by communities that already have local option taxes.”

Waitsfield joins dozens of Vermont communities that now use local option taxes to support municipal spending.