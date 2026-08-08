By Lisa Loomis

As goatherder Mary Beth Herbert hiked trails around Wu Ledges in Waitsfield Saturday morning, searching for Bella, one of her missing goats, she said she remained hopeful the animal had survived the attack that killed two others on Thursday night, Aug. 6.

Bella disappeared after a dog that broke free of its leash jumped the goat pen fence Thursday evening, at the former Waitsfield fairgrounds, where Herbert's goats are being penned as they are deployed to control invasive knotweed through a contract grazing program.

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"I think she might just be lost," Herbert said as she searched with volunteer Carole Parker. "My dog has a nose. She would be finding a dead animal. I can pretty much guarantee it."

The attack left two goats dead and a third recovering from serious injuries.

Bella, a friendly brown goat with a black stripe down her spine. Herbert said Bella is nursing a kid, giving her another reason to believe the goat may still be alive and trying to make her way home.

LEASH FAILED

Herbert said she arrived around 6:30 p.m. Thursday during her routine evening rounds and immediately realized something was wrong. Before reaching the pasture, she found one adult goat about a quarter-mile from the field with severe wounds.

"I get out to the field. There's these humans, there's two dogs, my dog. Everybody's upset," she said.

The attacking dog, which Herbert described as resembling a husky mix, had apparently broken free after chewing or snapping the rope or leash that restrained it. Herbert said she saw a length of broken leash still hanging from the dog. She emphasized she does not know exactly how the leash failed.

The dog jumped the herd's approximately 4-foot electrified fence, which is designed to deter wild predators such as coyotes. Herbert said the fencing has proven effective against wildlife but not against an athletic dog capable of clearing it.

TOO SEVERE

The frightened herd broke through a corner of the fence and scattered.

One young goat suffered a broken neck and was euthanized after veterinarian Sarah Spencer arrived. Another adult goat, Myla, suffered bite wounds that penetrated her stomach, causing air to fill her body cavity. Herbert said the injuries were too severe for the goat to survive, and she was also euthanized.

A third goat sustained puncture wounds to a hind leg and is recovering after receiving veterinary treatment.

SAVE THE HERD

Herbert said the response from friends and neighbors helped save the remaining herd.

Anna Church stayed with the first goat, Myla, until Herbert could get back to her. Hadley Gaylord arrived after Herbert called him and helped remove one of the dead goats from the field. Elwin Neill brought her hay. Spencer and her husband, Andrew Spencer, worked into the night treating injured animals. Emily Church helped care for the recovering goat while Herbert and others searched for Bella.

Carole Parker coordinated search efforts Friday morning, while Luke Foley searched from the adjoining property. Herbert also credited numerous hikers and residents who helped locate scattered goats. By Friday, volunteers had recovered 26 members of the herd.

"I don't do this alone," Herbert said.

The goats had already been relocated from Riverside Park after repeated encounters with dogs. Herbert said one incident caused frightened goats to jump a fence and reach Route 100. In another case, people brought leashed dogs close to the electric fencing despite posted signs asking visitors to keep people and dogs away.

"Goats don't know what a leash is," Herbert said. "To them, dogs are predators."

Herbert said her fencing is marketed to protect livestock from wild predators, but she now plans to speak with the manufacturer about whether taller fencing is needed to discourage attacks by domestic dogs capable of jumping over it.

BLIND EYE

She said contract grazing is becoming an increasingly common method for controlling invasive plants such as Japanese knotweed and reducing vegetation that can contribute to wildfire risk.

Herbert hopes the latest incident prompts renewed attention to responsible dog ownership.

"Putting them on a leash doesn't mean you turn a blind eye," she said. "If they're chewing through their leash, then they're no longer on a leash."

The attack comes less than a week after another dog-related incident in Waitsfield, in which an unleashed pit bull fatally attacked a small dog on the Mad River Path, increasing concerns about unleashed dogs in public recreation areas.

DOG ISSUES

Waitsfield town administrator York Haverkamp contacted Herbert Friday morning to discuss the latest attack. The select board’s first agenda item for its meeting on Aug. 10 is this latest dog issues, as well as other recent incidents.

Despite the losses, Herbert said she wants the community to focus on what people did right.

"I don't want to dwell in blame and anger," she said. "I want to dwell in gratitude because there are 26 goats who are very, very happy to be back. It could have been worse."

As of Saturday afternoon, Herbert and volunteers were still searching trails and fields for Bella, a friendly brown goat with a black stripe down her spine. Herbert said Bella is nursing a kid, giving her another reason to believe the goat may still be alive and trying to make her way home.