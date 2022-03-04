Flight Experience For Youth, (FEFY), a nonprofit, 501 (c)(3) organization based in Warren, which funds aviation education and experiences for young people is announcing that it is accepting applications for two exciting scholarships, a soaring camp scholarship for African-American youth and a soaring camp scholarship for female, transgender and non-binary youth.

Flight Experience for Youth (FEFY) is a 501c3 organization dedicated to creating growth opportunities for youth through aviation experiences and education. FEFY is excited to offer two scholarship opportunities, one for an African-American youth age 13-18, and on for a female, transgender or non-binary youth age 13-18, both to attend the Sugarbush Soaring Overnight Youth Soaring Camp (YSC) during the 2022 season in Warren. The YSC is a weeklong flight training experience that includes 10 instructional flights, meals, ground school, supervised overnight camping on the airfield and other fun activities. Instructional flights are conducted by experienced, FAA-certificated flight instructors in two-place gliders. The scholarship will cover the full cost of tuition (a value of $3,400).

Sugarbush Soaring Association, located at the Warren-Sugarbush Airport in Warren, Vermont, has been running these camps for over two decades.

"They are a fantastic opportunity for youth who are passionate about aviation and want to improve their flying skills. Each camper receives 10 instructional flights and daily ground school sessions," said spokesperson Tom Anderson. Topics include aerodynamics, airspace, regulations, glider/aircraft components, launch and recovery procedures, glider maneuvers, soaring techniques and aviation career options. Instructional flights are conducted by our highly experienced, FAA-certificated flight instructors in our two-place gliders.

“I was one of the recipients of a camp scholarship. For me, the camp was a huge success, as I came out of it with my first solo flight under my belt. The experience of living at the airport and flying consistently really helped me to focus on the task at hand and allowed me to progress. I really loved the way it was all set up -- the perfect amount of freedom and structure and I was able to build strong ties with both the instructors and my fellow campers. I wanted to thank all of you for making this experience possible for me, and I hope that these programs can continue in the future!” said Dane, a former camper.

These scholarships were created to help realize FEFY’s goal of increasing the diversity and inclusiveness of the sport of soaring and to make these experiences available to groups who are traditionally underrepresented in aviation.

To apply:

1. Complete this online form: https://forms.gle/hLST21HovWSTPC6T8.

2. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to request the application questionnaire.

3. Email a letter of recommendation from a teacher or mentor outside of Sugarbush Soaring to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The letter should be one-page in length and describe how the mentor knows the applicant, why the mentor thinks the applicant would enjoy the YSC and what the mentor thinks the applicant would bring to the YSC. The 2022 YSC scholarship application period will run from February 1 to March 15, 2022.

The scholarship will be awarded no later than March 31, 2022. All applicants will receive an email confirming receipt of the application as well as an email telling them whether or not they received the scholarship.