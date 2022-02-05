Do you support retail cannabis in The Valley?

“I think it would be a good business to have in The Valley. I think tourists would like it. I support cannabis generally. I don’t think the downsides outweigh the benefits.” - Nathaniel Vandal, Waitsfield.

“I think there’s been enough trouble with arrests and all that nonsense going on. My son’s out in Colorado and they’re not having a problem with it.” - Kitty Werner, Waitsfield.

It’s worked really well in other states. It’s brought in a lot of tax dollars. It’s made it a lot safer. Why not? People have been doing it in The Valley for years. Why shouldn’t we tax it and actually get something back out of it?” - Austin, Rickets, Warren.